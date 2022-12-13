German investor morale recovers further in December - ZEW















BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment continued on its recovery path in December, as financial market experts broadly expected a decline in inflation in the coming months, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

The institute's economic sentiment index rose to -23.3 from -36.7 in November.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a December reading of -26.4.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.