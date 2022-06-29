German manufacturers see materials shortages extending into 2023 - Ifo
BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - A shortage of materials among German manufacturers will continue for at least another 10 months, a survey of companies in the sector by the Ifo economic institute showed on Wednesday.
Some 74.1% of 2,000 companies surveyed complained about bottlenecks and problems procuring intermediate products and raw materials in June, easing slightly from 77.2% in May.
"The hoped-for easing in supply chains is constantly getting pushed back," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said in a statement. "Supply bottlenecks are now unfortunately part of everyday life for many companies."
