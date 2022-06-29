German manufacturers see materials shortages extending into 2023 - Ifo

Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche work on a Porsche 911 at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - A shortage of materials among German manufacturers will continue for at least another 10 months, a survey of companies in the sector by the Ifo economic institute showed on Wednesday.

Some 74.1% of 2,000 companies surveyed complained about bottlenecks and problems procuring intermediate products and raw materials in June, easing slightly from 77.2% in May.

"The hoped-for easing in supply chains is constantly getting pushed back," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said in a statement. "Supply bottlenecks are now unfortunately part of everyday life for many companies."

