German producer prices rise in May
BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose in May when compared with the same month last year, according to data released on Tuesday.
Producer prices of industrial products were up 1.0% compared with May 2022, the Federal Statistical Office reported.
A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 1.7% year-on-year.
Compared with the previous month, prices in May fell by 1.4%, versus a forecast 0.7% decline.
The office publishes more detailed data on its website.
