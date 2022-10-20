German producer prices rise more than expected in September















BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose more than expected in September, maintaining the previous month's record pace as energy prices soared, according to data released on Thursday.

Producer prices of industrial products rose 45.8% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported, compared with economists' expectations for the rate of increase to ease to 44.7%.

Compared to August 2022, prices rose 2.3%, which was also above consensus for 1.3%.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Rachel More











