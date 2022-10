BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell by a slightly more-than-forecast 1.3% in August compared to the previous month, data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.1% dip in price-adjusted terms.

Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan











