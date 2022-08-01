German retail sales unexpectedly dip in June

Masdar, CPPIB among those seeking stake in Iberdrola’s 1.4 billion-euro German wind farm

European Markets · July 31, 2022

Abu Dhabi's Masdar and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are weighing binding offers for a 40% stake in Iberdrola's German offshore wind farm in a deal that will value the project known as Wikinger at 1.4 billion euros, a source close to the matter told Reuters.