German retail sales unexpectedly dip in June

1 minute read

Christmas shoppers wear mask and fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) during the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Cologne, Germany, 12, December, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in June, as high prices push down consumers' purchasing power, data showed on Monday.

Retail sales decreased 1.6% in real terms compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

Analysts had predicted a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

