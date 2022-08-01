1 minute read
German retail sales unexpectedly dip in June
BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in June, as high prices push down consumers' purchasing power, data showed on Monday.
Retail sales decreased 1.6% in real terms compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office reported.
Analysts had predicted a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll.
Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan
