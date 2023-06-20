German shares lead falls in Europe as Lanxess plunges















June 20 (Reuters) - German stocks led the decline among European peers on Tuesday as shares of speciality chemicals maker Lanxess plunged after lowering its forecast, while a modest interest rate cut by China failed to lift investor sentiment.

Germany's DAX index (.GDAXI) fell 0.5% by 0709 GMT, retreating farther from a record high it hit on Friday. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.4%.

Lanxess (LXSG.DE) fell 13.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after cutting its second-quarter and annual core profit forecasts, saying it saw no demand recovery in June as customers continued to destock.

The chemicals index (.SX4P) slid 1.7%, leading sectoral falls.

China cut its key lending benchmarks on Tuesday, with investors worrying that it may be too small to jumpstart a slow economic recovery and awaited a wider stimulus package.

China-exposed luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA), which is Europe's most valuable firm, fell 0.5%, while the basic resources index (.SXPP) dropped 0.5%.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru











