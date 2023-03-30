German supply chain shortages ease but long way to go - ifo

Employees work at the plant of German gas heating manufacturer Viessmann in Allendorf, Germany, August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German manufacturers are seeing fewer material shortages but Europe's largest economy is still a long way away from an ideal supply situation, according to an economic survey published on Thursday.

In March, 41.6% of the companies reported problems, down from 45.4% in February, the ifo institute said.

"This easing will have a positive impact on industrial production in the months ahead," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo.

However, there has not yet been a fundamental reduction in procurement barriers in some of Germany's key manufacturing industries, the institute said in a statement.

More than 60% of manufacturers of machinery and equipment, electrical and electronics companies, and automakers reported bottlenecks in raw materials and intermediate products, according to the survey.

