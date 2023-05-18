German tax revenues down again in April















BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Tax revenues in Germany fell by 4.6% in April compared with the same month last year due to relief measures introduced by the government to combat inflation and high energy prices, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The country's federal and state governments saw tax revenue drop to 53.9 billion euros ($59.33 billion) in April, according to the ministry's monthly report.

In the first four months of the year, tax revenues were down by 2.3% compared with the same period in the previous year at 253.7 billion euros. For 2023, German experts forecast tax revenues of 838.2 billion euros.

The German finance ministry last week publishd its updated forecasts for tax revenues. The government expects 148.7 billion euros ($163.69 billion) less in tax revenues for the German state in the 2023-2027 period compared to previous forecasts.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Maria Martinez Editing by Madeline Chambers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.