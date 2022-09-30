German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system















BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.

Without taking into account people with Ukrainian citizenship, the figures would have been significantly better, said the office.

"The labour market remains stable overall despite rising prices and concerns about an energy shortage," said labour office chief Andrea Nahles.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was stable at 5.5%.

Reporting by Miranda Murray











