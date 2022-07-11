1 minute read
German union demands 8% wage hike for metal, electrical industry workers
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German labour union IG Metall is demanding an 8% wage hike for around 3.8 million workers in the metal and electric industry amid spiking inflation, it said in a statement on Monday.
"The employees need relief, also with a view to their bills, which will increase again in 2023," the union's first chairman Joerg Hofmann said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.