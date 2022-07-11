German union demands 8% wage hike for metal, electrical industry workers

Members of German Metal Workers' Union IG Metall protest in front of a Siemens factory in Karlsruhe, Germany, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German labour union IG Metall is demanding an 8% wage hike for around 3.8 million workers in the metal and electric industry amid spiking inflation, it said in a statement on Monday.

"The employees need relief, also with a view to their bills, which will increase again in 2023," the union's first chairman Joerg Hofmann said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey

