BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany's Verdi union said on Friday that it had reached a wage agreement with RWE (RWEG.DE) for its roughly 18,000 employees that includes one-off payments amounting to 3,000 euros and an increase in salaries of at least 6% from Feb. 1.

Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa











