German wholesale prices rise slightly in August
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices grew slightly in August compared with the previous month, with a rise in dairy products and fats providing a bump, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.
Prices for dairy, eggs and edible oils and fats were up 2.4% on the month while scrap and residual materials were down 5.1% and ores, metals and semi-finished metal products were down 4.7%.
Year-on-year, the increase in German wholesale prices eased for the fourth consecutive month, rising in August by 18.9%, the statistics office said.
