German wholesale prices rise slightly in August

Customers at the Edeka grocery store buy pasta, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices grew slightly in August compared with the previous month, with a rise in dairy products and fats providing a bump, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.

Prices for dairy, eggs and edible oils and fats were up 2.4% on the month while scrap and residual materials were down 5.1% and ores, metals and semi-finished metal products were down 4.7%.

Year-on-year, the increase in German wholesale prices eased for the fourth consecutive month, rising in August by 18.9%, the statistics office said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More

