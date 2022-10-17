Germany aiming to cushion recession without fuelling inflation -Habeck

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German government is aiming to cushion an expected recession with its investment programmes, but without fuelling inflation, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.
"We have a chance with the right stimulation to manage both: to cushion the recession, maybe not even to let it get too deep and too long, and at the same time not to fuel inflation," he told the German-Czech Economic Forum in Prague.
"That is the combination we are undertaking with the various investment packages in Germany."
