Germany can't absorb all consequences of a Russian gas stop, finance minister says
BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - The German state would not be able to absorb all the negative consequences of a Russian gas supply stop for residents and companies, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
Lindner added that Germany would not take on any more debt than truly necessary: "Debt also drives inflation," he said.
Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More
