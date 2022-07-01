Germany can't absorb all consequences of a Russian gas stop, finance minister says

Pipes are pictured at a gas compressor station in Mallnow, Germany, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - The German state would not be able to absorb all the negative consequences of a Russian gas supply stop for residents and companies, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Lindner added that Germany would not take on any more debt than truly necessary: "Debt also drives inflation," he said.

