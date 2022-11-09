Germany to examine revised EU debt rules closely

The flags of EU and Germany fly in front of Reichstag building, the seat of the lower house of the German parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany welcomes the fact that the European Commission has proposed its changes to EU fiscal rules on debt, said a finance ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the ministry would examine the proposal closely and Finance Minister Christian Lindner would release a statement later Wednesday about the proposal.

Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks