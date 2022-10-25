Germany eyes hike in tax revenue forecast by 110 bln eur - Handelsblatt

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a news conference about tax revenue forecasts at the Finance Ministry in Berlin, Germany May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The German government may increase its tax revenue forecast for 2022 to 2026 by 110 billion euros ($108.5 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing draft estimates to be discussed from Tuesday.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is due to present the government's updated tax revenue estimates on Thursday.

($1 = 1.0136 euros)

Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Rachel More

