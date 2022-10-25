Germany eyes hike in tax revenue forecast by 110 bln eur - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The German government may increase its tax revenue forecast for 2022 to 2026 by 110 billion euros ($108.5 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing draft estimates to be discussed from Tuesday.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is due to present the government's updated tax revenue estimates on Thursday.
($1 = 1.0136 euros)
