Germany filling Wolfersberg gas storage facility since Monday, says regulator

The logo of German federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur is seen at the headquarters of Germany's regulatory office for electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway markets in Bonn, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Germany has been filling a gas storage facility in Wolfersberg, in the southern state of Bavaria, since Monday, the network regulator said.

Gas storage in Germany is currently filled at 60.26%, added the Bundesnetzagentur agency on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.