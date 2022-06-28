1 minute read
Germany filling Wolfersberg gas storage facility since Monday, says regulator
BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Germany has been filling a gas storage facility in Wolfersberg, in the southern state of Bavaria, since Monday, the network regulator said.
Gas storage in Germany is currently filled at 60.26%, added the Bundesnetzagentur agency on Tuesday.
Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More
