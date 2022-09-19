Germany in focused talks with Uniper on further state aid - economy ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Talks with ailing gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) cannot be drawn out forever, said a German economy ministry spokesperson on Monday, adding that "focused" discussions on aid are ongoing.

The spokesperson added that it was unclear whether companies taken over by the state could receive funds from a gas levy that will be imposed on consumers from Oct. 1.

Energy companies that qualify for the funds from the levy will not receive them, however, before Nov. 1, said the spokesperson.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray

