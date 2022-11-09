Germany needs to tighten energy-relief steps in inflation battle -economic council















BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany must tighten energy-relief measures in the face of sky-high inflation that is hurting households and businesses and clouding the economic outlook, according to the annual report from a panel of five economic advisers.

The panel said relief should be provided, as far as possible, only to households that cannot cope with high energy prices and firms with a viable business model that face a particularly big burden, while the top income tax rate should be raised or an energy solidarity tax imposed on high earners.

The economic experts were also critical of plans by Finance Minister Christian Lindner to reduce so-called "cold progression", under which income tax brackets are not adjusted for inflation.

While compensating for cold progression is necessary from a tax system point of view, said the panel's Achim Truger, it should be postponed for the moment, as the current focus is to provide targeted relief for lower and middle income groups, and the public budget should not be too overstretched.

The panel cited a robust labour market and a boost from the relief measures, especially a gas price brake, in its slightly less pessimistic outlook for the German economy, predicting 1.7% growth this year and a dip of 0.2% next year.

The latest government forecast sees 1.4% growth this year and a 0.4% contraction next year.

Inflation is expected, on average, to hit 8% this year and 7.4% in 2023, the advisers said.

High inflation dampens economic growth and can also adversely affect companies' financing and investment decisions, the panel said, adding that it was crucial for the European Central Bank to continue to act resolutely on rate hike decisions.

"The trick is to raise interest rates with a sense of proportion in order to fight inflation without causing an excessive slump in the economy," said Ulrike Malmendier, one of the panel members.

Additionally, expanding and diversifying energy supply while encouraging consumers to reduce usage are essential, it said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers











