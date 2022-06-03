Germany plans 5 bln-euro aid package for energy-intensive firms

The German national flag flies in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The German government is planning to support energy-intensive companies with a 5 billion-euro aid package, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Details would be released later in the day, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

