1 minute read
Germany plans 5 bln-euro aid package for energy-intensive firms
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The German government is planning to support energy-intensive companies with a 5 billion-euro aid package, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Details would be released later in the day, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.