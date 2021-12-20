Germany proposes Joachim Nagel as head of Bundesbank - finance minister

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner are proposing Joachim Nagel to be new president of the country's central bank, Lindner said on Twitter on Monday.

"In view of inflation risks, the importance of a stability-oriented monetary policy is growing. Nagel is an experienced figure who ensures the continuity of the Bundesbank," Lindner said in a tweet.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Thomas Escritt

