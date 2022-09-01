1 minute read
Germany should not rely on gas coming via Nord Stream 1 in winter - minister
BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Germany should not rely on gas being delivered through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia over the winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.
Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel
