Germany should not rely on gas coming via Nord Stream 1 in winter - minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Economy and Climate Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks to the media after his information tour at the gas trading company VNG AG during a two-day tour under the heading of "Economy and work in times of crisis", due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Germany should not rely on gas being delivered through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia over the winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.