Germany to sign LNG contracts in UAE - German economy minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media after Germany placed the German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft under trusteeship amid the energy crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) during his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his deputy chancellor said on Monday.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck was speaking after a tour of a future LNG terminal in Lubmin in northern Germany.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.