1 minute read
Germany to sign LNG contracts in UAE - German economy minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) during his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his deputy chancellor said on Monday.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck was speaking after a tour of a future LNG terminal in Lubmin in northern Germany.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.