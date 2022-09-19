Germany still looking for ways to keep gas affordable - finance minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks during the German Employers' Day of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) in Berlin, Germany September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday that he was still looking at ways to ensure gas prices remained affordable for people while awaiting recommendations from a group of experts.

"We have developed this commission, but proposals within the federal government are also being considered further, so it has not been completely outsourced," said Lindner when asked about a possible cap on gas prices.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

