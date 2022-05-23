Germany wants Russian oil embargo with or without Hungary - economy minister

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck arrives for a session of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is disappointed that the EU has not yet agreed to an oil embargo targeting Russia, he said in a radio interview, adding that Germany would be willing to forego Hungary's participation to speed up the proposed ban.

"If the Commission president says we're doing this as 26 without Hungary, then that is a path that I would always support," Habeck told the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster ahead of talks with political and industrial leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"But I have not yet heard this from the EU," he added.

Among the 27 EU member states, Hungary is the most vocal critic of the planned embargo on Russian oil. (nL2N2X1136)

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Rachel More

