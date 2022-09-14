Germany weighs nationalizing Uniper as energy crisis worsens - Bloomberg News

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Germany government may increase its stake in gas importer Uniper SE (UN01.DE) above 50%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The German gas importer needs more help from the state after already tapping into a support package that could be worth as much as 20 billion euros, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3Dqoyg8)

Neither Uniper or the German economy ministry would comment on the report.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, and Riham Alkousaa and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Berlin Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Madeline Chambers

