Germany weighs nationalizing Uniper as energy crisis worsens - Bloomberg News
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Germany government may increase its stake in gas importer Uniper SE (UN01.DE) above 50%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The German gas importer needs more help from the state after already tapping into a support package that could be worth as much as 20 billion euros, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3Dqoyg8)
Neither Uniper or the German economy ministry would comment on the report.
