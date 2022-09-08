Germany will find a way to bring down gas prices, can't subsidize forever - minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck delivers a speech during the budget debate in the plenary hall of the German lower house of parliament or Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany will find a way to bring down gas prices, as the government cannot subsidize the high costs caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin forever, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

"The most important thing is that we stop the price manipulation by Putin. We cannot subsidise against the high prices in the long run. That is why we now must and will change the energy market design," Habeck told the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday.

He added that the government would create a broad umbrella of rescue measures for German companies and open up relief programs for smaller businesses.

Reporting by Paul Carrel, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

