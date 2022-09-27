Germany working on more gas from European neighbours - regulator

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany has been working on more import routes for gas from European neighbours to offset lacking Russian gas pipeline supply, the country's energy regulator said on Tuesday.

"It is about diversification, we must strengthen those links," Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, said during the Handelsblatt Gas Summit.

More gas was arriving from Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, he said, adding that together with energy savings and fast-filling inventories, this should equip industry, in particular, against short supply scenarios.

The German government is working urgently on solutions to the country's gas woes, brought about by the withdrawal of most volumes from its biggest supplier, and is discussing whether a levy on consumer bills will come into effect on Oct. 1 as planned.

Mueller said while he was aware of social woes for consumers struggling to pay suppliers higher prices after wholesale gas prices skyrocketed in response to the scarcity, any intervention needed to keep market forces intact.

"Politicians must be mindful of the gas market's steering role," he said.

Underground gas storage levels were 91% full.

Turning to leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea into Germany, Mueller said any comment would be speculative.

European countries raced to investigate unexplained leaks discovered overnight in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipelines at the heart of the current energy crisis. read more

