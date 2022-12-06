Germany's Evonik considers short-time work over energy crisis















BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries (EVKn.DE) is considering short-time work due to the energy crisis, its chief executive told the WAZ newspaper.

"If our customers suffer, we suffer with them. That is why I cannot rule out short-time work in the foreseeable future," Christian Kullmann was quoted as saying on Tuesday in an interview with the paper.

The war in Ukraine is having a massive impact on Germany's economy, said Kullmann, adding that he expected the crisis to "last a long time."

The CEO also said that there would be no compulsory redundancies at Evonik.

