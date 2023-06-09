Germany's Lindner plans new debt of almost 17 bln euros for 2024 budget - Spiegel















BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to raise the government's debt to nearly 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in next year's budget, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing information from the ministry.

The higher debt was in response to a slowing economy but would still be in line with Germany's constitutionally imposed debt brake.

The defence ministry would receive more funding in the new budget, and that would be offset by cuts in other ministries, with the highest burden falling on the transport ministry, Spiegel reported.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Miranda Murray











