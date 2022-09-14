Germany's local utilities warn of insolvencies amid energy crisis

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany's local utilities stand to face insolvencies amid cost pressures from high energy prices and possible defaults of their own clients, the head of the industry group VKU told Reuters.

"Local utilities in sum are relevant for the entire energy system," said VKU's managing director, Ingbert Liebing, in an interview, adding the group was in talks with the Berlin government to seek measures to make more financing available.

"We want to avoid insolvencies. I must warn that if individual companies are allowed to go bust, then it could become more difficult to finance the activities of all," he added.

