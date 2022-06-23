Germany's network regulator will not trigger price adjustment clause in gas plan - sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator will not yet trigger a clause that would allow companies to pass on gas price increases to customers despite the declaration of phase 2 of the emergency gas plan, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The alarm stage, planned for when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas, enables utilities to pass on high prices to customers and thereby help to lower demand.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.