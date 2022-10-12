Gerresheimer CFO sees record year, upbeat on outlook beyond 2022

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) is heading towards a second record year in a row and expects high single-digit growth in the coming years, Chief Financial Officer Bernd Metzner told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are heading for our second record year in a row with double-digit profitable sales growth," Metzner said.
He said growth in the high single-digit percentage range was expected over the next few years, in line with targets set so far, adding: "Our order books are really well filled and we continue to have strong demand from our customers."
