Gerresheimer CFO sees record year, upbeat on outlook beyond 2022















BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) is heading towards a second record year in a row and expects high single-digit growth in the coming years, Chief Financial Officer Bernd Metzner told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are heading for our second record year in a row with double-digit profitable sales growth," Metzner said.

He said growth in the high single-digit percentage range was expected over the next few years, in line with targets set so far, adding: "Our order books are really well filled and we continue to have strong demand from our customers."

Reporting by Anneli Palmen Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More











