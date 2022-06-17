Glencore forecasts more than $3.2 bln in interim trading division profit

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) on Friday forecast its trading division's half-year adjusted operating profit would exceed $3.2 billion, the top end of its long-term annual outlook range, boosted by high market volatility and supply disruptions.

The London-listed company said it expects more normal market conditions to prevail in the second half of the fiscal year.

Prices for much of what Glencore mines, including thermal coal used to generate electricity, have shot to or close to record highs, reflecting shortages during protracted COVID-related lockdowns and also the impact of war in Ukraine.

Glencore also raised its forecast for the price of its different thermal coal benchmarks in the first half to between $82 and $86 per tonne from a February forecast of $32.8 per tonne for the whole year.

Glencore said last year it planned to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and responsibly run down its mines producing thermal coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, by the mid-2040s.

But about 24% of investors voted against the miner and trader's climate progress report at the annual general meeting in April, after some cited slow progress in scaling back coal production. read more

Reporting by Clara Denina and Aby Jose Koilparambil; editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jason Neely

