Factbox: The global background of Deutsche Bank's new chair

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has nominated the Dutch businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany's largest lender. read more

Below are some details about Wynaendts:

Wynaendts is aged 61, born on August 1, 1960.

The son of a Dutch diplomat, he grew up in Beirut, Jakarta and Brussels.

He speaks multiple languages, including Indonesian, Spanish, German, French, and English.

His first job was with ABN AMRO, in private and investment banking in Amsterdam and London.

From 2008 to 2020, he was CEO of Aegon, navigating it through a government bailout in the midst of the financial crisis.

During 2019, his last full year as Aegon CEO, he earned 3.9 million euros ($4.40 million), down from 5.0 million in 2018.

Wynaendts oversaw multiple acquisitions and disposals during his tenure at Aegon, with 87 M&A deals from 2012 to 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

He is resigning his Citigroup board seat.

He sits on the boards of Uber Technologies and Air France-KLM.

He is expected to take over the board of Deutsche Bank in May 2022. Terms are five years.

