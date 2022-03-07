Commodity funds post hefty gains over the past week

Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are displayed in front of Ukrainian and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 7 (Reuters) - Commodity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have posted strong gains over the past week, as crude oil and metal prices jumped after an escalation in the conflict between major commodity producers Russia and Ukraine.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil surged 47.3% in the last week, while United States Oil Fund LP and iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust gained 22% and 19.8% respectively.

Reuters Graphics

Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled supply fears. read more

Since the start of this month, Dutch Gas prices have soared 167%, while Newcastle coal futures and U.S. Wheat futures climbed 53% and 35% respectively.

Reuters Graphics

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, commodity funds drew a net inflow of $7.9 billion in February, the biggest since August 2020. read more

Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; with additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Fenton

