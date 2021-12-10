Global equity funds see record inflows this year -Lipper

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Global equity funds have drawn record inflows of money this year as an economic rebound and a surge in demand after pandemic restrictions were eased have boosted companies' profits.

According to Refinitiv data, investors poured $704.16 billion into equity funds between January and November, already surpassing 2007's previous annual record of $550.9 billion.

Yearly fund flows into global equities, bonds and money markets

Tech funds alone drew inflows worth $71.7 billion in January-November, a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Financials and consumer discretionary sector funds attracted record inflows of $36.45 billion and $19 billion respectively.

Investment in healthcare funds dropped 45% from the same period last year, however, to just $14.4 billion.

Global bond funds attracted $868.4 billion in the first eleven months of 2021, up from $399.33 billion in January-November last year and easily exceeding the $517.35 billion of net purchases seen in all of 2020.

Global fund flows into equity sectors

Short and medium-term bond funds attracted $303.89 billion in net buying in the year to November, while government bond funds lured $200.59 billion compared with inflows of just $58.21 billion in the same period a year ago.

Inflation-protected funds drew in $88.42 billion, a six-fold increase from January-November 2020, reflecting growing worries about rising prices.

Global high-yield bond funds saw inflows fall about 70% from last year, to $17.49 billion in January-November.

Global bond funds' flows this year

Global money market funds drew net purchases of $221.27 billion, a big fall from $990.83 billion in the first eleven months of 2020.

Within commodities, precious metal funds witnessed outflows of $6.7 billion, while energy funds saw net selling of $5.02 billion.

An analysis of 33,794 emerging market funds showed equity funds drew a net $107.58 billion of buying and bond funds lured in $40.63 billion in the year to November, after each seeing outflows last year.

Fund flows into EM equities and bonds

In the week ended Dec. 8, global equity funds received inflows of $2.71 billion, while bond funds drew in $4.06 billion, the data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.