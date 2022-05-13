Global equity funds see massive outflows on slowdown fears

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 13 (Reuters) - Global equity funds witnessed a surge in outflows in the week ended May 11, as fears of an economic slowdown and further tightening by major central banks to tame stubborn inflation spooked investors.

In a fifth straight week of net selling, investors liquidated global equity funds worth $10.53 billion, compared with just $1.65 billion worth of net selling in the previous week, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money market

MSCI's index of world shares (.MIWD00000PUS) plunged to a 1-1/2-year low of 607.4 this week as inflationary pressures raised fears of an economic hard landing. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. equity funds witnessed net selling worth $8.46 billion, European funds saw disposal of $4.33 billion, but investors were net buyers in Asian funds worth $2.23 billion.

Among sector funds, financials record a sixth subsequent week of outflows, amounting $1.71 billion. Investors also drew about $0.7 billion each out of mining and industrials.

Fund flows: Global equity sector funds

Meanwhile, global bond funds posted outflows of $13.23 billion in a sixth straight week of net selling.

Global short- and medium-term bond funds saw outflows of $8.14 billion in the biggest weekly outflow since at least June 2020, but government bond funds lured a third weekly inflow, worth a net $3.38 billion.

Global bond fund flows in the week ended May 11

Investors also withdrew $1.73 billion out of money market funds in their second weekly net selling in a row.

Data for commodities' funds showed that weekly net selling in gold and precious metal funds jumped to a two-month's peak of $1.54 billion, as gold prices broke below their 200-day moving averages.

An analysis of 24,155 emerging market funds showed that investors sold equity funds of $2.49 billion and bond funds of $2.65 billion, marking a fifth consecutive week of outflow in both segments.

Fund flows- EM equities and bonds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.