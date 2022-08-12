Global equity funds see first weekly inflow in seven weeks

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw inflows in the week to Aug. 10 after six straight weeks of withdrawals, as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve might not be too aggressive with its interest rate hikes amid receding inflation worries.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, global equity funds lured $2.75 billion in their first weekly net purchase since June 22.

The data released on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July, which has raised expectations of a 50 bps hike by the Federal Reserve in its September meeting, rather than a 75 bps which was widely anticipated earlier.

A report showing a pick-up in the U.S. services industry also bolstered sentiment. read more

U.S. and Asian equity funds received $4.21 billion and $0.69 billion respectively, although European funds had outflows of $2.52 billion.

Among sector funds, consumer staples and healthcare gained $535 million and $389 million respectively, but tech and financials lost $412 million and $386 million respectively.

Investors purchased about $5 billion of global bond funds, marking a second weekly inflow in a row.

Government bond funds attracted a net $2.25 billion in a second weekly inflow, however, investors sold short- & medium-term, and high yield funds of $1.66 billion and $47 million respectively.

Money market funds recorded outflows of $12.51 billion, the biggest in six weeks.

Data for commodities funds showed energy funds attracted $101 million in net buying, the first weekly inflow in seven weeks, but precious metal funds lost $394 million.

An analysis of 24,438 emerging market funds showed bond funds attracted purchases worth $766 million while equities notched up a fourth weekly capital outflow of $488 million.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

