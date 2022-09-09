Morning Bid: End of an era

A bird flies by as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth appears on the screen of the Nasdaq MarketSite billboard, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, according to Buckingham Palace, in Times Square, in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and a frantic session of rate hikes and spending plans on Thursday seems likely to subdue trade into the weekend. Elizabeth's son, Charles, is King.

Elizabeth was crowned in a nation exhausted by victory in World War Two and reigned for 70 years. Sterling is perhaps a mirror on the long decline of empire over that time; pegged at $2.80 in 1952, it touched a 37-year low of $1.1407 this week.

It may yet fall further, as Britain borrows big to pay for energy subsidies economists think might cost 100 billion pounds or more. read more

In markets, however, King Dollar fell back in the Asia session after a hawkish hike from the European Central Bank, which flagged more to come. read more

ECB President Christine Lagarde will make another press appearance today after a meeting of European finance ministers in Prague. Europe's energy ministers also meet on Friday for discussions on how to deal with soaring power prices.

Plans for a price cap on Russian gas seem to be struggling for traction. read more

Asian markets found reasons to be cheerful, including relatively benign Chinese inflation data, which leaves authorities more room for policy support. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was set to round out the week with the best gains in a fortnight.

Sterling has hit its weakest level since the dollar since 1985

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

EU energy ministers' meeting, Canadian employment data, Federal Reserve speakers Esther George, Christopher Waller and Charles Evans

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.