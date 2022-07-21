Gold drops to near one-year low as rate-hike fears loom

Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Summary ECB set to hike rates for first time in 11 years

Dollar dips 0.3% against rivals

SPDR Gold Trust holdings slip 0.3% on Wednesday

July 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, weighed down by prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to tackle soaring inflation.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates tend to raise bond yields, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion that pays no interest.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,687.29 per ounce, as of 0711 GMT, its lowest since early August 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,687.30 per ounce.

"Clearly inflation expectations are receding because the Fed and other central banks are embarking on aggressive tightening regime, which is undermining gold's appeal," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday, with a bigger-than-flagged move seen as increasingly likely as policymakers fear losing control of runaway consumer price growth. read more

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next week. read more

British inflation in June surged to a 40-year peak, bolstering chances of a half-percentage-point rate hike by the Bank of England next month. read more

"Gold broke below $1,700/oz as investors continue to reduce exposure to the sector ahead of central bank meetings," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 1,005.87 tonnes on Wednesday, their lowest since January.

Offering some respite, the U.S. dollar slipped 0.3% against its rivals. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, Russia resumed pumping gas through its biggest pipeline to Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, easing Europe's supply concerns. read more

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.49 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.7% to $852.14, and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,863.47.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.