Gold falls as dollar holds ground with focus on Powell's speech

Summary Fed Chair Powell's speech due at 1400 GMT

Silver set for a weekly gain

Gold premiums in top consumer China jump to 11-month high

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as the dollar held near recent peaks and Treasury yields firmed with investors positioning for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole for indications on further rate rises.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,743.60 per ounce by 1203 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9% to $1,756.40.

The dollar index edged lower on the day, but was still well within sight of a two-decade peak, hurting appetite for gold among overseas buyers, with U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also firmer.

"With the dollar holding at near to 20-year highs and with the 10-year treasury holding above 3%, gold has some serious headwinds," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Powell is scheduled to speak at 1400 GMT at the conference in Wyoming.

But some market participants do not expect a clear message from Powell on the size of the next hike, with recent comments on rates from Fed policymakers indicating they could go further.

"For gold, the outcome for price direction will likely be the second order effect seen through the next dollar move," Norman added. read more

While gold is considered a safe bet during economic uncertainty, interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"If Powell wants to manage expectations, he could argue the case that rates are likely to be higher for longer, thus making rate cuts next year less likely. That could push yields up and undermine gold prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

In physical markets, gold premiums in China jumped this week to their highest since last October, but demand cooled in India.

Also on the radar is U.S. core PCE price index data, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $19.1896 per ounce but was still headed for a weekly gain.

Platinum dropped 0.9% to $873.50 and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,144.51.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan

