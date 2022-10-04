Gold Fields sets shareholder vote date for Yamana deal















Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa's Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) jumped by 4% on Tuesday after the gold miner said shareholders would meet next month to vote on its proposed acquisition of Canada's Yamana Gold (YRI.TO).

Gold Fields announced in May that it had agreed a dealto take over Yamana in an all-share transaction that valued the Canadian miner at $6.7 billion. read more

Gold Fields shareholders will vote on the deal on Nov. 22, a day after Yamana's vote, Gold Fields said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Helen Reid and David Goodman











