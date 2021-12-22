Gold firms as dollar eases, Omicron risks linger

Summary Palladium set for last rally next year on auto sector revival

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Wednesday as lingering unease over the Omicron coronavirus variant and a retreat in the dollar buoyed bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was last up 0.2% at $1,792.56 per ounce by 1518 GMT, but still held a relatively tight range going into the holidays. U.S. gold futures added 0.2% to $1,792.90.

Although analysts played down the strain's impact, more countries announced restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, dampening sentiment for riskier assets to some extent.

There's some buying interest from a slight retreat in the U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, said Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals while attributing the uptick to a "corrective bounce."

While the Omicron scare has probably run its course in the market, it is still positive for gold because it's going to allow traders to focus on other things like rising inflation and a clearer monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, Wyckoff added.

The dollar index (.DXY) inched lower, boosting bullion's appeal for overseas buyers, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields also eased.

Investors also took stock of data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, although activity had since picked up, putting the economy on track to record its best performance this year since 1984. read more

Broadly speaking, however, "with trading volume thin and major players away ahead of the year, the gold market is expected to be choppy," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Spot silver gained 0.6% to $22.62 per ounce, platinum was up 1.5% to $948.14 and palladium rose 3% to $1,846.68.

Palladium is set for one last rally next year as a revival in the auto sector boosts demand for the metal used in engine exhausts, before the rise of electric vehicles sends prices into long-term decline.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Uttaresh.V

