Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting for direction on rate hikes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Monday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for confirmation on its interest rate hike path, while concerns over inflation and Russia-Ukraine tensions keeping bullion's safe-haven allure intact.

* Spot gold was flat at $1,833.36 per ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,834.70.

* The Fed will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists polled by Reuters as the biggest threat to the U.S. economy over the coming year. read more

* The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet on Jan. 25-26.

* Gold is generally seen as an inflationary hedge, but it is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped on Friday, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

* Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior British minister said on Sunday after the UK accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there. read more

* Gold was sold at a discount in India last week, as a rise in domestic prices dulled demand and jewellers looked ahead to the country's annual budget, while the upcoming Lunar New Year spurred demand in other key Asian centres.

* Spot silver was flat at $24.23 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,101.56 and platinum was up 0.2% to $1,031.43.

