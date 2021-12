Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday at near one-week high hit in the previous session as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, key influences on bullion prices, were largely flat.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was mostly flat $1,810.76 per ounce by 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,811.70.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar index steadied on Tuesday.

* Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest, while a weaker dollar makes greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of non-U.S. currencies.

* Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

* Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. read more

* China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year as it seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs for businesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central bank said on Monday. read more

* Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and range-bound this week.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.01 an ounce, platinum edged 0.2% lower to $968.51, and palladium dropped 0.6% to $1,959.48.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.