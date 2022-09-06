Gold gains on dollar-rally pause, slowdown fears

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

One kilo gold bars are pictured at the plant of gold and silver refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus in Mendrisio, Switzerland, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Summary Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,727/oz- technicals

Gold rises nearly 1% during the session

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and safe-haven buying due to worries about an economic slowdown, though the gains were capped by prospects of aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,717.09 per ounce as of 0358 GMT, having risen nearly 1% earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,729.10.

The dollar index was unchanged after touching a 20-year peak in the previous session.

"There's been a bit of a safe-haven buying emanating out of this sort of burgeoning energy crisis in Europe," said ANZ Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Hynes.

However, "it's probably going to be a struggle to maintain any upward move considering the hawkish Fed (Federal Reserve) that we've got."

The euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, with surveys on Monday showing a deepening cost-of-living crisis and a gloomy outlook that is keeping consumers wary of spending. read more

News that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Europe's major supply route, would remain shut also stoked fear of a recession in the region, with consumers hurt by soaring energy prices. read more

Investors now eye the European Central Bank's rate action when it meets on Thursday, while a hefty interest rate hike is also expected from Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meet.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and boosts the dollar.

Spot gold might retest a resistance at $1,727 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,736, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $18.27 per ounce, platinum was 0.6% higher at $850.73 and palladium gained 0.7% to $2,047.96.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

