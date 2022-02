Gold near 3-month high as Ukraine crisis lifts safe-haven appeal

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday towards a three-month peak touched in the previous session, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to pull back from riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,871.52 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. In the previous session, bullion prices marked their highest level since Nov. 16 at $1,873.91.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,873.40.

* World shares slid on Monday while oil prices jumped to seven-year highs on warnings from the United States that Russia could soon invade Ukraine and investors scurried to buy safe-haven government bonds they mostly shunned so far this year. read more

* Bullion is usually perceived a hedge against geopolitical conflicts, and with simmering tensions surrounding Ukraine, spot gold has closed higher in nine of the previous 11 sessions.

* Also supporting bullion, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold.

* Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, though rising raw material costs and a spike in new Omicron variant infections clouded the outlook. read more

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin upcoming interest rate increases at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance. read more

* Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $23.87 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.2% at $1,030.11.

* Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,368.33, having hit its highest in nearly two weeks on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Jan

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Dec

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q4

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Feb

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.