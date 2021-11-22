Gold pressured by stronger dollar, faster Fed taper bets

Summary Return to $1,800/oz likely if gold breaks below $1,830- analyst

Fed vice-chair says debate on faster tapering likely in Dec

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near a two-week low on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Federal Reserve might accelerate the pace of policy tightening as inflation rises.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,845.24 per ounce by 0956 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 10 at $1,838.19. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,846.70.

"Gold has support from a surge in inflation ...but the market is slightly worried about how the Fed will deal with it and if they will step up their efforts, and that could be a short term drag on gold," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

A break below $1,830 could open gold up to the risk of a return to $1,800, Hansen added.

Fed policymakers are debating whether to withdraw support more quickly to deal with inflation, with one of its most influential officials signalling that the idea will be on the table at their December meeting. read more

The U.S. economy's resilience has also benefited the dollar and fuelled speculation the Fed might have to go faster with tapering, heightening the prospect of interest rate rises, CMC Markets UK analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

A stronger dollar (.DXY) makes bullion expensive for overseas buyers, while higher rates translate into increased opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

However, "with inflationary pressures reflecting only in short-dated (U.S. bond) rates, only more officials jumping on to a faster-taper narrative, or a sudden move higher in longer-term U.S. yields, is likely to derail gold's rally," OANDA's senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

Investors also kept tabs on U.S. President Joe Biden's appointment of a new Fed Chair and the return of COVID-19 restrictions in parts of Europe. read more

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.9% to $24.82 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $1,035.46, while palladium fell 0.1% to $2,060.67.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich

